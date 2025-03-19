Left Menu

Solar-Powered Lookout Posts Bolster Andaman & Nicobar's Security

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have installed solar panels at three remote lookout posts, ensuring continuous power supply for improved operational efficiency. The initiative enhances maritime security and surveillance, aids in anti-poaching efforts, and aligns with environmental sustainability goals while reducing reliance on conventional power sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:55 IST
Solar-Powered Lookout Posts Bolster Andaman & Nicobar's Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have taken a significant stride towards sustainability by installing solar panels at three remote lookout posts, ensuring a continuous power supply, according to a senior officer. This move guarantees operational efficiency around the clock, reducing the reliance on traditional power sources.

The solar panels were recently placed at LoPs in Interview Island, Burma Nallah, and Louis Inlet Bay. The installation enhances maritime security and surveillance capabilities, allowing the strategically positioned outposts to function more effectively. Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan emphasized how vital these posts are in maintaining vigilance and preventing illegal activities in the region.

By adopting renewable energy solutions, the Andaman and Nicobar Police not only improve law enforcement efficiency but also demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility. These lookout posts deter crimes such as smuggling and illegal immigration, protecting both the natural environment and national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025