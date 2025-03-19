Solar-Powered Lookout Posts Bolster Andaman & Nicobar's Security

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have taken a significant stride towards sustainability by installing solar panels at three remote lookout posts, ensuring a continuous power supply, according to a senior officer. This move guarantees operational efficiency around the clock, reducing the reliance on traditional power sources.

The solar panels were recently placed at LoPs in Interview Island, Burma Nallah, and Louis Inlet Bay. The installation enhances maritime security and surveillance capabilities, allowing the strategically positioned outposts to function more effectively. Superintendent of Police Shweta K Sugathan emphasized how vital these posts are in maintaining vigilance and preventing illegal activities in the region.

By adopting renewable energy solutions, the Andaman and Nicobar Police not only improve law enforcement efficiency but also demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility. These lookout posts deter crimes such as smuggling and illegal immigration, protecting both the natural environment and national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)