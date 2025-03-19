CPGRAMS Achieves Record Grievance Redressal in 2024

In a landmark achievement, the Central Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has addressed over 26 lakh grievances in 2024, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The online system, which empowers citizens to report grievances, prioritized effective and timely redressal, bolstered by government-issued guidelines aimed at reducing resolution times to 21 days.

In a concerted effort to enhance citizen satisfaction, feedback surveys have been conducted, while significant progress was recorded in 84 of 89 ministries and departments, as highlighted by the recent Grievance Redressal Assessment Index.

