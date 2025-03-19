Gig Workers and GST: Parliament’s Call for Change
AA Rahim of CPI (M) highlighted the harsh exploitation faced by gig workers in the Rajya Sabha, urging governmental action for their rights. TMC's Md Nadimul Haque called for the removal of GST on life and health insurance to ease the financial strain on the middle class.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, CPI (M) leader AA Rahim addressed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, bringing attention to the severe exploitation and insufficient earnings of gig workers. He advocated for legislative measures to safeguard their basic rights and ensure fair treatment.
Rahim criticized app-based companies for not recognizing delivery personnel as workers, depriving them of essential benefits. He underscored the need for fair payment structures, citing opaque algorithms that lead to unpredictable earnings. The lack of a legal framework complicates matters further for gig workers across India.
Meanwhile, TMC member Md Nadimul Haque demanded the elimination of the 18% GST on life and health insurance, arguing that it burdens the middle class. He emphasized the need for the central government to heed opposition calls for tax reform, reflecting on India's low insurance penetration compared to the global standard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
