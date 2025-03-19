Tensions Rise: Ukraine Accused of Violating Moratorium with Drone Attack
Russia has accused Ukraine of breaching a 30-day moratorium on targeting energy infrastructure through an alleged drone attack on an oil depot in southern Russia. The incident occurred shortly after a phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in which the truce was discussed and agreed upon.
The Russian military has accused Ukraine of deliberately sabotaging a temporary truce on targeting energy infrastructures by orchestrating a drone attack on an oil depot in southern Russia.
This incident reportedly occurred just hours after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they agreed on a 30-day moratorium.
The overnight attack ignited a fire at the oil facility located near the village of Kavkazskaya in the Krasnodar region, according to local authorities. No casualties have been reported yet.
