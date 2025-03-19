Left Menu

High Court Fast-Tracks Chahal and Verma's Divorce Before IPL Schedule

The Bombay High Court expedited the divorce of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, waiving the six-month cooling-off period to meet Chahal's IPL commitments. Despite partial compliance issues, the court quashed the family court's refusal, noting their lengthy separation and mediation compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:48 IST
High Court Fast-Tracks Chahal and Verma's Divorce Before IPL Schedule
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has expedited the divorce proceedings of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period typically required under the Hindu Marriage Act. Justice Madhav Jamdar ordered the Bandra family court to resolve the couple's divorce petition by March 20, acknowledging Chahal's upcoming commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Chahal and Verma, who married in December 2020, filed for divorce by mutual consent, citing their separation since June 2022. The high court's decision comes after the couple challenged a family court's February 20 order, which denied the waiver of the cooling-off period due to partial compliance with alimony payment terms.

Despite the family court's observations, the high court recognized that both parties had agreed on the alimony terms during mediation, with the full payment scheduled post-divorce decree. The court emphasized the importance of accommodating Chahal's professional calendar, given his participation in the Punjab Kings team in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

