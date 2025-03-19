Cabinet Approves 6-Lane Greenfield High-Speed Highway from JNPA Port to Chowk

In a major boost to India’s infrastructure and logistics sector, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a 6-lane access-controlled Greenfield High-Speed National Highway. The ambitious project will stretch from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Pagote to Chowk in Maharashtra, covering a distance of 29.219 kilometers. The project will be implemented under the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model with a total capital investment of Rs. 4500.62 crore.

Strategic Importance and Developmental Vision

The project aligns with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan’s vision for integrated infrastructure planning, particularly in enhancing connectivity between major and minor ports in India. The rapid increase in container volume at JNPA, coupled with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, has necessitated the need for improved national highway connectivity in the region. The newly sanctioned highway aims to address these growing demands by offering seamless and efficient connectivity between key economic zones.

At present, vehicular movement between JNPA Port and the arterial Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) section of NH-48 and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is severely hampered due to congestion in urban areas like Palaspe Phata, D-Point, Kalamboli Junction, and Panvel. With approximately 1.8 lakh Passenger Car Units (PCU) transiting daily, travel time between the port and the expressway often extends to 2-3 hours. The situation is expected to worsen with the operationalization of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in 2025, making direct connectivity a pressing necessity.

Project Features and Connectivity Enhancements

The new highway is strategically designed to improve logistics efficiency and facilitate the movement of freight between JNPA Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and other key industrial and commercial hubs. The alignment of the highway starts from JNPA Port (NH-348) in Pagote village and terminates at the Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH-48), while also providing crucial linkages to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66).

A standout feature of the project is the inclusion of two tunnels through the Sahyadri mountain range, which will allow commercial vehicles to bypass the challenging ghat section in hilly terrain. This innovative design is expected to enable high-speed and hassle-free movement for large container trucks, thereby enhancing logistical efficiency.

Economic and Socio-Developmental Impact

The new 6-lane Greenfield project corridor is poised to bring multiple economic and developmental benefits, including:

Enhanced Port Connectivity : The highway will provide faster and more reliable connectivity between JNPA and various industrial zones, improving overall trade efficiency.

: The highway will provide faster and more reliable connectivity between JNPA and various industrial zones, improving overall trade efficiency. Reduced Congestion and Travel Time : With a high-speed access-controlled design, the project will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai’s suburban areas and cut down travel time between JNPA and NH-48.

: With a high-speed access-controlled design, the project will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai’s suburban areas and cut down travel time between JNPA and NH-48. Boost to Logistics and Freight Movement : The highway will facilitate the smooth movement of goods, promoting faster supply chain operations and reducing transit costs for businesses.

: The highway will facilitate the smooth movement of goods, promoting faster supply chain operations and reducing transit costs for businesses. Regional Development and Job Creation : The improved infrastructure is expected to attract investments in logistics, warehousing, and industrial development, leading to job creation and economic growth in the surrounding areas.

: The improved infrastructure is expected to attract investments in logistics, warehousing, and industrial development, leading to job creation and economic growth in the surrounding areas. Environmental Benefits: The bypassing of congested urban regions and the use of tunnels will reduce vehicular emissions, leading to a positive environmental impact.

Implementation and Execution Timeline

The project will be executed under the BOT mode, wherein private developers will construct, operate, and maintain the highway before transferring it back to the government after a concession period. The implementation will be monitored closely to ensure timely completion, with a target to align its operationalization with the expected opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport in 2025.

Future Prospects and Infrastructure Expansion

This high-speed highway marks a significant step in India’s continued efforts to strengthen its national road infrastructure. With its seamless connectivity between JNPA, Mumbai, and Pune, the project is expected to create new avenues for industrial growth, reduce transportation bottlenecks, and enhance India’s overall logistics competitiveness on the global stage. The initiative serves as a testament to the government’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure that supports economic expansion and regional prosperity.

As the construction progresses, the new highway is set to transform the transportation landscape of Maharashtra, reinforcing the state’s position as a vital trade and logistics hub in India.