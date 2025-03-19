Tragedy Strikes: Foreign National Killed in Gaza City Airstrike
An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza City resulted in the death of a foreign national and injuries to four others at a U.N. headquarters. While Gaza's health ministry reported the incident, the Israeli military denied targeting the U.N. facility, maintaining its bombardment and evacuation orders in the region.
An Israeli airstrike on Wednesday led to the death of a foreign national and injuries to four others at a United Nations headquarters in central Gaza City, according to Gaza's health ministry. The incident has intensified the ongoing conflict in the region.
The Israeli military, which has intensified bombardments in Gaza, has been steadfast in its stance. It issued a statement denying that a U.N. compound in Deir al-Balah had been struck, despite reports to the contrary by local health officials.
As the military pushes forward with its operations, it has also ordered a renewed evacuation of combat zones, adding further strain to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
New Israeli Military Chief of Staff fills frozen senior positions
Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli strikes across the territory have killed at least 326 people, reports AP.