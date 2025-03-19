Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Shipwreck Near Lampedusa Claims Lives

A shipwreck off the Italian island of Lampedusa led to the deaths of at least six migrants, with over 40 missing. The Italian coastguard, aided by the EU and military forces, is engaged in search efforts. Lampedusa remains a critical entry point for migrants seeking refuge in Europe.

Tragedy Strikes: Shipwreck Near Lampedusa Claims Lives
Tragedy struck near the Italian island of Lampedusa as a shipwreck resulted in the deaths of at least six migrants with over 40 still missing, confirmed by UNHCR.

The Italian coastguard, alerted to a distressed rubber dinghy, rescued 10 survivors and recovered six bodies on Tuesday. Despite challenging weather conditions hampering rescue efforts, the operation continued with support from the army, police, and the European Union's border agency, Frontex.

Survivors reported that adverse weather caused many from a 56-member group, hailing from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Mali, to fall overboard after departing from Sfax, Tunisia. The UNHCR, along with partners like the International Rescue Committee, is assisting the rescued migrants who are currently receiving aid in Lampedusa. This Mediterranean crossing remains perilous, with over 9,000 migrants reaching Italian shores this year alone, as reported by Italy's interior ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

