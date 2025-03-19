Left Menu

EU Summit Balances Defense Autonomy with US Ties

The upcoming EU summit will explore defending Europe independently without severing ties with the U.S. A German official emphasized no intent to 'decouple' from the U.S. The summit might also reflect consensus on Ukraine among all members except Hungary, as occurred previously.

Updated: 19-03-2025 17:53 IST
  • Germany

This week's European Union summit, hosted in Brussels, aims to explore strategies for enhancing Europe's independent defense capabilities. However, a German government official stressed that the EU is not seeking to disengage from the United States.

The official, speaking ahead of the discussions, clarified that the summit's agenda includes maintaining strong transatlantic relations. This meeting, likely to be Chancellor Olaf Scholz's last, will evaluate how Europe can strengthen its security autonomously without creating a rift with Washington.

Furthermore, the summit's conclusions on the Ukraine conflict may reveal unanimity among all members except one. Previously, Hungary stood apart from the 26 other states in their shared stance on Ukraine, and a similar scenario could unfold this time.

