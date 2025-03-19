Left Menu

Explosive Cache Uncovered in Chhattisgarh's Maoist Territory

A joint police operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district led to the recovery of explosives and a Barrel Grenade Launcher from a Maoist hideout. The raid, conducted near Danteshpuram village, disrupted potential Naxalite attacks on security patrols by seizing a cache that included gelatin sticks and live ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cache of explosives, including a Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), has been discovered in a Maoist hideout in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The police revealed the successful operation on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force targeted a forested hill near Danteshpuram village, acting on intelligence about Naxal presence in the area. The operation was geared towards disrupting potential attacks against security forces.

The raid uncovered significant weaponry, including 55 gelatin sticks, a BGL, and 19 live rounds of .12 bore rifle ammunition. According to officials, this foils Naxalite plots to harm security personnel during their patrols. The security team has since returned safely to base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

