Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Amplify Tensions

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday killed at least 20 Palestinians, according to local health officials. The attacks have reignited hostilities, with ongoing accusations between Israel and Hamas over truce violations. A foreign national was reported dead in a strike targeting a site near the U.N. headquarters.

The Israeli military denied hitting the U.N. compound, claiming instead to have targeted a Hamas site amid preparations for attacks on Israeli territory. Tuesday's airstrikes had already resulted in over 400 Palestinian casualties, marking one of the highest single-day death tolls since the conflict's escalation, following a ceasefire's breakdown.

The renewed Israeli offensive has sparked protests, both internationally and within Israel, due to the humanitarian crisis and political repercussions of Prime Minister Netanyahu's decisions. European leaders have voiced concerns, with calls for a return to negotiations and humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire conditions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)