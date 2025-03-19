India's Firm Stance: Combating Terrorism with Zero Tolerance
India reinforces its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, urging for robust domestic mechanisms and regional cooperation. The Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, highlights the importance of advanced technology, cyber tools, and unmanned systems to combat terrorism in a two-day ASEAN conclave in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
India has reiterated its commitment to a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism, emphasizing the necessity of strong domestic mechanisms and regional cooperation to tackle the threat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated during a key address on Wednesday.
Speaking at the opening of a two-day ASEAN conclave in New Delhi, Singh underscored the transnational nature of terrorism, facilitated by the use of advanced technologies and cyber tools. He called for a unified, practical response that addresses the evolving challenges within the Indo-Pacific region, a notably vulnerable area due to its geopolitical and economic significance.
During the event under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, India and Malaysia received the chairship from Russia and Myanmar. The Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of collaborating on capacity-building and fostering trust to strengthen regional security and counter-terrorism measures, marking the start of a three-year cycle of efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
