Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: Combating Terrorism with Zero Tolerance

India reinforces its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, urging for robust domestic mechanisms and regional cooperation. The Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, highlights the importance of advanced technology, cyber tools, and unmanned systems to combat terrorism in a two-day ASEAN conclave in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:01 IST
India's Firm Stance: Combating Terrorism with Zero Tolerance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reiterated its commitment to a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism, emphasizing the necessity of strong domestic mechanisms and regional cooperation to tackle the threat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated during a key address on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day ASEAN conclave in New Delhi, Singh underscored the transnational nature of terrorism, facilitated by the use of advanced technologies and cyber tools. He called for a unified, practical response that addresses the evolving challenges within the Indo-Pacific region, a notably vulnerable area due to its geopolitical and economic significance.

During the event under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, India and Malaysia received the chairship from Russia and Myanmar. The Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of collaborating on capacity-building and fostering trust to strengthen regional security and counter-terrorism measures, marking the start of a three-year cycle of efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025