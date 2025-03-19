India's Firm Stance: Combating Terrorism with Zero Tolerance

India has reiterated its commitment to a 'zero-tolerance' policy towards terrorism, emphasizing the necessity of strong domestic mechanisms and regional cooperation to tackle the threat, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated during a key address on Wednesday.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day ASEAN conclave in New Delhi, Singh underscored the transnational nature of terrorism, facilitated by the use of advanced technologies and cyber tools. He called for a unified, practical response that addresses the evolving challenges within the Indo-Pacific region, a notably vulnerable area due to its geopolitical and economic significance.

During the event under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, India and Malaysia received the chairship from Russia and Myanmar. The Defence Secretary highlighted the importance of collaborating on capacity-building and fostering trust to strengthen regional security and counter-terrorism measures, marking the start of a three-year cycle of efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)