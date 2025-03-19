Dual Life of Crime: From Ragpicker to Burglar
A 22-year-old man named Akbar, also known as Haddi, has been arrested for committing burglaries at night while working as a ragpicker by day. He targeted unsecured commercial offices, selling stolen goods in Delhi's grey market. Ten laptops were recovered, and further investigations are ongoing.
In a surprising double life, a 22-year-old man has been arrested for moonlighting as a burglar while working as a ragpicker during the day in East Delhi. The suspect, identified as Akbar alias Haddi, has been involved in crime since his youth, according to the Delhi Police.
On March 18, Amit Garg filed a complaint reporting a burglary at his office in Shakarpur. He discovered ten laptops, three binoculars, and a router missing after locking the office the previous evening. Police investigations revealed forced entry through an unsecured window.
Authorities confirmed Haddi's involvement through CCTV and informers, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the stolen laptops. Police are probing further to determine if Haddi is linked to similar offenses in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
