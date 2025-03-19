Deadly Strike Hits UN Guesthouse in Gaza

An international United Nations staffer tragically lost their life, and five others were injured in a recent strike on a UN guesthouse situated in the Gaza Strip, according to a UN official's statement on Wednesday. The incident has drawn international concern and questions regarding the safety of UN personnel in conflict zones.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, withheld details on who perpetrated the strike but confirmed it was a deliberate act as the explosive ordnance was either "dropped or fired." He emphasized that the explosion was neither accidental nor connected to any demining operations.

While speculations regarding the attack's source circulated, the Israeli military, which has been conducting intensive airstrikes since Tuesday, firmly denied previous allegations of targeting the UN guesthouse. The situation remains tense, with international calls for restraint and accountability growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)