Deadly Strike Hits UN Guesthouse in Gaza

An international UN staffer was killed and five others injured in an attack on a UN guesthouse in Gaza. The origin of the strike remains unidentified, while the Israeli military denies targeting the compound. The explosive blast was confirmed to be intentional and unrelated to demining activities.

Updated: 19-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international United Nations staffer tragically lost their life, and five others were injured in a recent strike on a UN guesthouse situated in the Gaza Strip, according to a UN official's statement on Wednesday. The incident has drawn international concern and questions regarding the safety of UN personnel in conflict zones.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, withheld details on who perpetrated the strike but confirmed it was a deliberate act as the explosive ordnance was either "dropped or fired." He emphasized that the explosion was neither accidental nor connected to any demining operations.

While speculations regarding the attack's source circulated, the Israeli military, which has been conducting intensive airstrikes since Tuesday, firmly denied previous allegations of targeting the UN guesthouse. The situation remains tense, with international calls for restraint and accountability growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

