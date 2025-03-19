Left Menu

Massive POW Swap: Ukraine Recovers 197 from Russian Captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant prisoner of war exchange with Russia, resulting in the return of 175 detainees from Russian custody along with 22 others through additional measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST
Massive POW Swap: Ukraine Recovers 197 from Russian Captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed a major prisoner of war swap with Russia on Wednesday. The exchange marks a significant development in ongoing tensions between the two countries.

According to a statement from Zelenskiy on X, 175 Ukrainian detainees have been returned from Russian captivity. This exchange is noted as 'one of the largest' held to date between the nations.

In addition to the large group swapped, 22 more individuals were reportedly brought back through measures extending beyond standard exchanges, suggesting intensive negotiations or additional agreements may have played a role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025