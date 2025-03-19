Massive POW Swap: Ukraine Recovers 197 from Russian Captivity
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant prisoner of war exchange with Russia, resulting in the return of 175 detainees from Russian custody along with 22 others through additional measures.
19-03-2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has confirmed a major prisoner of war swap with Russia on Wednesday. The exchange marks a significant development in ongoing tensions between the two countries.
According to a statement from Zelenskiy on X, 175 Ukrainian detainees have been returned from Russian captivity. This exchange is noted as 'one of the largest' held to date between the nations.
In addition to the large group swapped, 22 more individuals were reportedly brought back through measures extending beyond standard exchanges, suggesting intensive negotiations or additional agreements may have played a role.
