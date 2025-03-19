Revisiting the Protocol: Supreme Court's Call for Change in Senior Advocate Designation

The Supreme Court of India is set to re-evaluate the procedure for awarding senior advocate designations, questioning the efficacy of the 2017 guidelines. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced the administration's apprehensions, advocating for a transparent and collective approach in contrast to individual recommendations.

A special three-judge bench convened to deliberate on the matter, considering pleas for a more rigorous methodology. Mehta's cricket analogy emphasized performance over personal endorsement, suggesting the implementation of secret ballot voting to curtail biases.

The court has invited feedback from high courts and stakeholders, acknowledging the necessity for serious introspection. This process aligns with Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's potential involvement in determining if a larger judicial panel is warranted for the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)