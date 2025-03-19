Revisiting the Protocol: Supreme Court's Call for Change in Senior Advocate Designation
The Supreme Court is reconsidering its 2017 decision on the process for conferring senior designations to advocates. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented these concerns, suggesting changes to ensure a transparent and collective decision-making process. The bench is weighing whether past guidelines need adjustment for fairness and effectiveness.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India is set to re-evaluate the procedure for awarding senior advocate designations, questioning the efficacy of the 2017 guidelines. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced the administration's apprehensions, advocating for a transparent and collective approach in contrast to individual recommendations.
A special three-judge bench convened to deliberate on the matter, considering pleas for a more rigorous methodology. Mehta's cricket analogy emphasized performance over personal endorsement, suggesting the implementation of secret ballot voting to curtail biases.
The court has invited feedback from high courts and stakeholders, acknowledging the necessity for serious introspection. This process aligns with Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's potential involvement in determining if a larger judicial panel is warranted for the issue.
