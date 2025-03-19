Historic Prisoner Exchange between Russia and Ukraine

In a significant development, Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 prisoners of war each this Wednesday. The swap was reportedly facilitated following a pivotal phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Adding a humanitarian dimension to the exchange, Russia handed over an additional 22 severely injured Ukrainian prisoners needing urgent medical attention. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, this move was a gesture of goodwill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the exchange as one of the largest. He emphasized that the freed Ukrainians, considered 'severely wounded warriors,' will receive immediate medical and psychological assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)