Historic Prisoner Exchange between Russia and Ukraine
Russia and Ukraine have each swapped 175 prisoners of war following discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin. An additional 22 wounded Ukrainians were freed by Russia as a humanitarian gesture. The exchange, facilitated by the UAE, marks one of the largest of its kind.
Adding a humanitarian dimension to the exchange, Russia handed over an additional 22 severely injured Ukrainian prisoners needing urgent medical attention. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, this move was a gesture of goodwill.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the exchange as one of the largest. He emphasized that the freed Ukrainians, considered 'severely wounded warriors,' will receive immediate medical and psychological assistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
