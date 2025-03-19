Tragic Strike: UN Guesthouse Hit in Gaza

In a devastating turn of events, an international United Nations staffer lost their life, and five others were injured in a strike targeting a UN guesthouse in Gaza. According to Jorge Moreira da Silva, head of the UN Office for Project Services, the attack on the facility in Deir al-Balah was neither accidental nor a part of demining activities.

The Israeli military, conducting a concentrated campaign of airstrikes since Tuesday, denied targeting the UN site. However, da Silva revealed that strikes had dangerously close hits twice before the deadly attack. Despite being informed of the guesthouse's location, the Israeli forces allegedly persisted in their offensive.

The ongoing Israeli bombardment has resulted in the loss of at least 436 lives, including children and women, highlighting the dire situation in Gaza. The military claims their operations target militants, attributing civilian casualties to Hamas's tactics in populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)