Anti-Corruption Campaign Targets Bollore Group for African Port Deals

A group of anti-corruption campaigners has filed a complaint against the logistics group Bollore and its former CEO, Vincent Bollore, alleging influence-peddling to secure African port contracts. The complaint, which could lead to a criminal case, demands restitution of profits earned from these contracts.

Updated: 19-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:11 IST
A group of anti-corruption activists has lodged a complaint against the Bollore Group and its former CEO, Vincent Bollore, accusing them of exploiting connections with African leaders to secure valuable port concessions. The legal action, submitted to France's financial prosecutor, marks the initial move potentially leading to a criminal investigation.

The campaigners allege that over decades, Bollore used corruption and influence peddling to win contracts in nations like Togo, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, resulting in billions of euros in profits. They demand these earnings be returned to local communities. However, neither the Bollore Group nor Vincent Bollore has commented on these accusations.

The French financial prosecutor has yet to decide on launching an investigation. If dismissed, the plaintiffs have the option to push forward with a further complaint to compel a preliminary inquiry. The associations involved argue that benefits from Bollore's Africa concessions influenced the hefty sale of Bollore Africa Logistics to CMA CGM in 2022.

