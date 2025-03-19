Government Tightens Grip on Social Media: Ensures Compliance with IT Rules

The Indian government has reinforced its stance on regulating social media platforms by requiring them to remove unlawful content once notified via court orders or government notices. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, clarified these stipulations in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee inquired about the protocols governing takedown notices, urging the government to provide detailed reports over the past three years. He also questioned the government's strategy to ensure that these actions align with constitutional assurances of free speech.

Prasada emphasized that the implementation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, safeguards a trusted and accountable Internet by enforcing due diligence on intermediaries to address unlawful content. This policy strives to protect sovereignty, integrity, and public order in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)