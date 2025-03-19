Left Menu

Government Tightens Grip on Social Media: Ensures Compliance with IT Rules

The Indian government mandates social media platforms to remove unlawful content upon notification through court orders or official notices, as explained by Minister Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha. This rule aims to maintain a secure yet open Internet environment in compliance with IT Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:26 IST
Government Tightens Grip on Social Media: Ensures Compliance with IT Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has reinforced its stance on regulating social media platforms by requiring them to remove unlawful content once notified via court orders or government notices. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, clarified these stipulations in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee inquired about the protocols governing takedown notices, urging the government to provide detailed reports over the past three years. He also questioned the government's strategy to ensure that these actions align with constitutional assurances of free speech.

Prasada emphasized that the implementation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, safeguards a trusted and accountable Internet by enforcing due diligence on intermediaries to address unlawful content. This policy strives to protect sovereignty, integrity, and public order in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025