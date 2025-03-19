Left Menu

Delhi High Court Criticizes Government Over Housing Delay for Judiciary

The Delhi High Court reprimanded the Delhi government for failing to allocate funds for building residences for district judiciary officials. The court emphasized that proper accommodation for judicial officers is a priority and granted three weeks for the release of funds for pending housing projects in Dwarka and Shahdara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:31 IST
Delhi High Court Criticizes Government Over Housing Delay for Judiciary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has expressed its strong disapproval of the Delhi government's failure to ensure funding for the construction of official residences for district judiciary officials. The court emphasized that this issue should be a priority and criticized government officers for their lax approach.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela underscored the importance of providing adequate housing for the judiciary, as outlined by the Supreme Court. The court highlighted that the shortage of residential accommodation is currently hampering the effective functioning of the judicial system.

The court has given the Delhi government a deadline of three weeks to take positive action and release the necessary funds to proceed with the pending housing projects, particularly in Dwarka and Shahdara. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025