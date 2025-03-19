Delhi High Court Criticizes Government Over Housing Delay for Judiciary

The Delhi High Court has expressed its strong disapproval of the Delhi government's failure to ensure funding for the construction of official residences for district judiciary officials. The court emphasized that this issue should be a priority and criticized government officers for their lax approach.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela underscored the importance of providing adequate housing for the judiciary, as outlined by the Supreme Court. The court highlighted that the shortage of residential accommodation is currently hampering the effective functioning of the judicial system.

The court has given the Delhi government a deadline of three weeks to take positive action and release the necessary funds to proceed with the pending housing projects, particularly in Dwarka and Shahdara. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)