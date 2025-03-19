Justice Sought for Slain Ex-Inspector in Tamil Nadu

In a striking statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured that those involved in the murder of retired police sub-inspector Zakhir Hussein would face justice. The declaration followed the apprehension of the prime suspect in an operation that highlighted the intense focus surrounding the case.

Stalin emphasized the state's stance against vigilante justice, asserting that legal consequences await anyone responsible for such crimes. He underlined the government's commitment to addressing the crime seriously, evidenced by the allowance of extensive legislative discussion on the matter.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the police of negligence, stating that Hussein's previous complaints of threats were ignored. The murder, attributed to an unresolved land dispute, has ignited widespread concern, with political leaders demanding accountability and immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)