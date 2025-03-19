RSS Condemns Nagpur Violence

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the recent wave of violence that swept through Nagpur, stressing that such actions undermine societal health. RSS chief spokesperson, Sunil Ambekar, expressed these sentiments during a press conference ahead of the organization's upcoming national meet.

Ambekar remarked on the irrelevance of the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb today, particularly in light of ongoing discussions about relocating his tomb. His comments were made in the context of a right-wing group's demands that have been linked to the recent unrest.

The violence in Nagpur erupted when stones were thrown at police officers amidst speculative reports of desecration involving a holy book. As a result, 12 policemen, including three senior officers, sustained injuries, and approximately 50 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)