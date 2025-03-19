Supreme Court Reinforces Advocate Appearance Rules

The Supreme Court has delivered a significant verdict clarifying that advocates do not have an "indefeasible right" to have their appearances marked in judicial records without proper authorization. This ruling came in response to a plea from the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, which sought modifications to existing directions.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized that the practices and procedures of the apex court must strictly adhere to statutory rules established by the Supreme Court itself under Article 145 of the Constitution. The bench highlighted that informal practices cannot override these statutory rules, thus impacting advocates' rights concerning professional eligibility criteria such as voting, chamber allotments, and senior designations.

The judgment laid down guidelines to ensure compliance, including mandating advocates-on-record to certify the execution of vakalatnama, a legal document authorizing representation. This ruling aims to maintain the integrity of legal representations in the highest court of the country.

