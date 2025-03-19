India Strengthens Manufacturing and EV Ecosystem: H.D. Kumaraswamy Chairs Parliamentary Consultative Committee Meeting

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, chaired the latest meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Heavy Industries, focusing on the advancement of India's heavy electrical equipment sector and the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). The high-level meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, members of the committee, senior officials, and representatives from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and NITI Aayog. Discussions revolved around strategies to boost domestic manufacturing, fortify India’s industrial ecosystem, and accelerate the adoption of clean mobility solutions.

Driving India's Industrial Transformation

During his address, Union Minister Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy emphasized that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on a transformative journey in Amrit Kaal, with a vision to become a global industrial powerhouse by 2047. The “Viksit Bharat 2047” initiative seeks to position India as a leading global manufacturing and export hub, ensuring economic resilience, technological innovation, and self-reliance in critical sectors.

“The manufacturing sector already contributes 17% to India’s GDP and employs over 27.3 million workers as of FY24. With targeted policies and initiatives, we are strengthening industries such as engineering, capital goods, automotive, and renewables,” stated Shri Kumaraswamy. He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Heavy Industries is committed to developing a globally competitive, green, and technology-driven manufacturing sector, with a special focus on automotive and capital goods industries.

Strengthening Heavy Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

The committee deliberated on key strategies to enhance domestic manufacturing of heavy electrical equipment, a sector crucial for infrastructure development, energy security, and industrial growth. The Ministry of Heavy Industries reaffirmed its commitment to fostering self-reliance and technological leadership in this sector.

Key Developments:

Government initiatives like Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme have significantly contributed to the sector’s growth.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) continues to spearhead innovation, producing cutting-edge power generation and transmission equipment.

BHEL is expanding its presence in the renewable energy domain, with a special focus on solar and wind energy projects.

Investments in research and development (R&D) are being encouraged to support indigenous technological advancements and reduce reliance on imports.

“The government is committed to ensuring that heavy electrical equipment manufacturing aligns with India’s clean energy goals. Strengthening domestic production capabilities will not only boost industrial self-reliance but also support the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said Shri Kumaraswamy.

Boosting Electric Mobility and Sustainable Transportation

Recognizing the pivotal role of electric mobility in India’s sustainability drive, the meeting also focused on policy measures to promote EV adoption and enhance local manufacturing. The Indian automotive industry currently contributes 6.8% to GDP and supports approximately 30 million jobs, making it a critical pillar of economic growth.

Remarkable Growth in EV Adoption:

Over 1.9 million EVs were registered in 2024, a significant jump from 1.5 million in 2023, showcasing the success of government-led initiatives.

were registered in 2024, a significant jump from 1.5 million in 2023, showcasing the success of government-led initiatives. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme has led to the deployment of 7,400+ electric buses , improving sustainable public transportation.

, improving sustainable public transportation. India’s strategic push for EVs has also positioned the country as a rising player in the global EV market, attracting significant foreign investments.

Key Government Initiatives Driving EV Adoption

FAME-II Scheme: Provides incentives to boost demand for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and public transport EVs. Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme: With an outlay of ₹25,938 crore over five years, this initiative aims to enhance the competitiveness of India’s auto and EV component manufacturing sector. PM E-DRIVE Scheme: Allocated ₹10,900 crore to accelerate EV adoption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and strengthen charging infrastructure. Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (SMEC): Attracting global investments to establish India as a hub for electric car production. PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism: Supporting state governments in procuring electric buses to improve public transportation and urban sustainability.

Encouraging Investments and Innovation

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is proactively fostering investments and innovation in electric mobility. With a surge in demand for EVs, infrastructure development remains a priority. Key areas of focus include:

Expansion of EV charging networks: Addressing range anxiety by deploying fast-charging stations across cities and highways.

Addressing range anxiety by deploying fast-charging stations across cities and highways. Battery Manufacturing & Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Production: Promoting research and manufacturing of next-generation battery technologies.

Promoting research and manufacturing of next-generation battery technologies. Localization of Auto Components: Encouraging domestic manufacturing of key EV components to reduce import dependence and boost employment.

Ministerial Insights on India’s Manufacturing Potential

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, emphasized India’s immense potential in manufacturing and economic growth. “A globally competitive manufacturing sector is India’s greatest asset for job creation and industrial expansion. The National Manufacturing Policy and PLI schemes are instrumental in unlocking new opportunities,” he remarked.

He further highlighted that India’s EV transition is backed by a holistic approach, integrating policy incentives, infrastructure expansion, and industry collaborations. “The shift to electric mobility must be seamless, sustainable, and inclusive. The government is ensuring this transformation is driven by innovation, investment, and long-term vision,” he added.

Commitment to Sustainability and Economic Growth

The committee appreciated the government’s relentless efforts in driving industrial self-reliance and clean energy transition. With India setting ambitious sustainability targets, policies for green manufacturing, clean energy adoption, and EV ecosystem growth are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving the nation’s development goals.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries reaffirmed its commitment to implementing robust strategies that foster innovation, sustainability, and economic resilience. With dedicated efforts in manufacturing and electric mobility, India is well on its way to becoming a leader in industrial growth and clean energy solutions.

As the meeting concluded, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy emphasized, “Our collective goal is to strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities, accelerate EV adoption, and ensure a greener, more prosperous future. Through strategic policymaking and investment promotion, India will emerge as a global leader in industrial innovation and sustainable mobility.”