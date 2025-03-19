Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Launches Service Delivery Charter to Enhance Transparency and Efficiency

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia is proud to announce the launch of its Service Delivery Charter (SDC), a transformative initiative designed to improve transparency, enhance service efficiency, and strengthen engagement with Liberian citizens and the international community. This strategic move reaffirms the government’s commitment to operational excellence and aligns with the national development agenda led by His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia.

A Commitment to Transparent and Efficient Service Delivery

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a pivotal role in advancing Liberia’s global interests. It is responsible for managing the country’s diplomatic relations, advocating for its political, economic, and social interests abroad, and providing crucial consular services to both Liberians and foreign nationals. The Service Delivery Charter serves as a structured framework to ensure that the Ministry upholds high standards of service while fostering trust and accountability within its operations.

The Charter was developed as part of a broader governance reform under President Boakai’s ARREST AGENDA for Inclusive Development (AAID). Under this directive, all government institutions are required to sign performance contracts to guarantee effective and transparent service delivery. In accordance with this mandate, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, formally signed a performance contract with the President on October 21, 2024. This contract sets out key performance indicators, including the publication and implementation of the Service Delivery Charter and the enhancement of operational efficiency within the Passport & Visas Division.

Key Objectives of the Service Delivery Charter

The Service Delivery Charter establishes a clear framework for how services will be provided to the public. The key objectives of the Charter include:

Ensuring Information Accessibility: The Charter provides clear, comprehensive, and easily accessible information about the services offered by the Ministry, ensuring that the public is well-informed about processes and requirements. Establishing Clear Service Commitments: The Ministry sets transparent expectations regarding service timelines, procedures, and delivery standards, strengthening trust between the government, Liberians, and international stakeholders. Enhancing Service Quality and Efficiency: The Charter establishes benchmarks for high-quality, timely, and accessible services, aligning the Ministry’s operations with international best practices. Promoting Professional Development: The initiative aims to enhance the skills and competencies of Ministry staff through continuous training and capacity-building programs. Strengthening Internal Controls: The Charter introduces structured mechanisms to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the Ministry’s daily operations.

Impact Across Ministry Divisions and Foreign Missions

The Service Delivery Charter will be implemented across all departments, bureaus, and units of the Ministry, including the Home Office and Foreign Missions worldwide. These entities are collectively responsible for safeguarding Liberia’s diplomatic and economic interests and ensuring that services are delivered effectively to both domestic and international stakeholders.

Departments within the Ministry include:

Department of Foreign Affairs – Oversees Liberia’s international relations and diplomatic initiatives.

– Oversees Liberia’s international relations and diplomatic initiatives. Department of Legal Affairs – Provides legal guidance on treaties, agreements, and foreign policy matters.

– Provides legal guidance on treaties, agreements, and foreign policy matters. Department of International Cooperation & Economic Integration – Fosters economic partnerships and facilitates trade agreements with foreign entities.

– Fosters economic partnerships and facilitates trade agreements with foreign entities. Division of Passport & Visas – Manages the issuance of passports and visas, ensuring security and credibility in travel documentation.

– Manages the issuance of passports and visas, ensuring security and credibility in travel documentation. Travel Unit – Coordinates official government travel and oversees the provision of travel-related services.

Enhancements in Passport & Visa Services

As a direct outcome of the Service Delivery Charter, the Passport & Visas Division will undergo major reforms to improve efficiency and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks. This includes:

Faster Processing Times: The Ministry is committed to reducing wait times for passport and visa applications, ensuring prompt service delivery.

The Ministry is committed to reducing wait times for passport and visa applications, ensuring prompt service delivery. Online Application & Tracking: A digital platform will be introduced to allow applicants to track the status of their requests in real-time.

A digital platform will be introduced to allow applicants to track the status of their requests in real-time. Improved Security Measures: Enhanced biometric and verification systems will be implemented to strengthen the credibility of travel documents and prevent fraud.

Enhanced biometric and verification systems will be implemented to strengthen the credibility of travel documents and prevent fraud. Expanded Customer Service Channels: The Ministry will provide additional customer support through dedicated helplines, email assistance, and in-person service centers.

Minister Nyanti’s Vision for a Service-Oriented Foreign Affairs Ministry

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has expressed her dedication to fostering a transparent, responsive, and citizen-focused Ministry. During the launch of the Service Delivery Charter, she stated:

“The introduction of this Service Delivery Charter marks a pivotal step towards strengthening accountability and ensuring that we meet the expectations of the Liberian people and our international partners. This initiative will allow us to serve our citizens and foreign counterparts more effectively, transparently, and efficiently. Our goal is to align our services with international best practices while upholding Liberia’s interests on the global stage.”

Strengthening Liberia’s Diplomatic and International Engagement

The Service Delivery Charter is a key milestone in the Ministry’s long-term vision to enhance Liberia’s international presence and diplomatic credibility. Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to:

Improve bilateral and multilateral relationships with foreign nations and international organizations.

with foreign nations and international organizations. Facilitate foreign investments and trade partnerships to boost Liberia’s economic growth.

to boost Liberia’s economic growth. Strengthen support for Liberians living abroad , ensuring they receive timely and efficient consular assistance.

, ensuring they receive timely and efficient consular assistance. Promote Liberia’s national security interests and global peace efforts through active diplomatic engagement.

A Call for Public Engagement and Feedback

The Ministry encourages public participation and feedback to refine and improve its service delivery. Citizens, foreign nationals, and stakeholders are invited to share their experiences and suggestions through designated feedback channels established by the Ministry. This participatory approach ensures continuous improvement and greater responsiveness to public needs.

Conclusion

The launch of the Service Delivery Charter represents a landmark achievement for Liberia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. By fostering transparency, improving efficiency, and strengthening accountability, the Ministry is poised to deliver world-class services that align with the aspirations of both Liberians and international partners. As Liberia continues to deepen its engagement on the global stage, the Ministry remains committed to excellence, ensuring that the nation’s strategic interests are advanced with integrity, efficiency, and professionalism.