Former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion Released on Bail

Former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been released from jail following a local court granting him bail. He was incarcerated for more than one-and-a-half months over allegations of firing at the camp office of Independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar.

Champion's arrest on January 27 was based on charges initially filed under Section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder) but later altered to Section 110 (culpable homicide) during the investigation. A significant crowd of his supporters awaited outside the Haridwar District Hospital where he was transferred for health reasons on February 15.

Following the completion of bail formalities by his lawyer, the jail superintendent finalized his release at the hospital. Champion expressed gratitude towards the judiciary, asserting his respect and appreciation for the justice served.

(With inputs from agencies.)