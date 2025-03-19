Operation Rescue: Crackdown on Interstate Infant Trafficking

In a major breakthrough, police have intensified their investigation into an interstate infant trafficking network, successfully arresting 27 more culprits and rescuing 10 infants as part of an ongoing crackdown initiated in February.

Initially, 18 individuals, including buyers and intermediaries, were apprehended for their involvement in buying and selling infants across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The recent arrests followed the confession of three key suspects, including a 29-year-old prime accused from Hyderabad, who earlier purchased and sold babies.

Authorities revealed that 25 infants had been illicitly trafficked, with the latest operation rescuing six girls and four boys. Although four infants were previously saved, efforts are underway to rescue the remaining 11, as officials form special teams for the task across major cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

