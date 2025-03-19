Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Review of Rajasthan's Pre-2011 Mining Leases

The Supreme Court has mandated the Rajasthan government to reassess all pre-2011 mining leases granted without auctions, citing unfair benefit to affluent parties. The court upheld the Rajasthan High Court's cancellation of such a lease in Pali district due to environmental non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST
Supreme Court Orders Review of Rajasthan's Pre-2011 Mining Leases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court instructed the Rajasthan government to re-evaluate all mining leases issued before 2011 that bypassed the auction process. The move aims to address concerns of 'unjust' and 'unethical' enrichment of the wealthy.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, expressed surprise at the state's past practice of issuing mining leases without proper auctions. The court reinforced a Rajasthan High Court decision that annulled a mining lease in Pali district due to non-compliance with environmental regulations.

The bench emphasized that state resources should not be distributed in a non-transparent manner and insisted that auctions are crucial for ensuring reasonable and competitive allocation of resources. The state counsel reported adherence to the auction process post-2011, but the Supreme Court called for a review of earlier practices to prevent undue enrichment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025