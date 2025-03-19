Left Menu

Lawyers End Strike in Lucknow Amid Tensions with Police

Lawyers in Lucknow concluded their three-day strike against police misconduct following the reassignment of five officers. Despite resuming work, the legal community maintains demands for comprehensive investigations and case withdrawals. A critical meeting on March 25 will decide further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:54 IST
Lawyers End Strike in Lucknow Amid Tensions with Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lawyers in Lucknow have officially ended their three-day protest, choosing to resume work on Thursday after police action was taken against five officers involved in a conflict with advocates.

The strike, initiated by the Oudh Bar Association, was driven by allegations of police misconduct during a Holi celebration at Vibhuti Khand police station. The decision to cease the strike came post-acknowledgment of police reassignment.

Despite this resolution, the legal community insists on additional investigations, with a pivotal meeting scheduled for March 25 to determine future measures regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025