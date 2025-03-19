Lawyers End Strike in Lucknow Amid Tensions with Police

Lawyers in Lucknow have officially ended their three-day protest, choosing to resume work on Thursday after police action was taken against five officers involved in a conflict with advocates.

The strike, initiated by the Oudh Bar Association, was driven by allegations of police misconduct during a Holi celebration at Vibhuti Khand police station. The decision to cease the strike came post-acknowledgment of police reassignment.

Despite this resolution, the legal community insists on additional investigations, with a pivotal meeting scheduled for March 25 to determine future measures regarding the incident.

