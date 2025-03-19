Lawyers End Strike in Lucknow Amid Tensions with Police
Lawyers in Lucknow concluded their three-day strike against police misconduct following the reassignment of five officers. Despite resuming work, the legal community maintains demands for comprehensive investigations and case withdrawals. A critical meeting on March 25 will decide further actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Lawyers in Lucknow have officially ended their three-day protest, choosing to resume work on Thursday after police action was taken against five officers involved in a conflict with advocates.
The strike, initiated by the Oudh Bar Association, was driven by allegations of police misconduct during a Holi celebration at Vibhuti Khand police station. The decision to cease the strike came post-acknowledgment of police reassignment.
Despite this resolution, the legal community insists on additional investigations, with a pivotal meeting scheduled for March 25 to determine future measures regarding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation
Assam's Investigation into Alleged Pakistani Interference Escalates
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche at BRO Camp Sparks Investigation
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Holistic Societal Progress and Character Building