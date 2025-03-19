Federal Funding Halt: Transgender Athlete Controversy at UPenn

The Trump administration has suspended around USD 175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania. This decision follows the involvement of a transgender athlete in its swimming program, as announced by the White House.

The prestigious Ivy League school is currently under investigation by the Education Department, focusing specifically on its swimming program. This inquiry was announced last month, coinciding with President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order aimed at prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports. The suspension of federal funding, however, was a separate action conducted under a review of discretionary federal allocations to universities, as stated by the White House. The paused funds originated from the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services. According to a spokesperson, Penn has not yet received formal notification or specific details regarding this action.

"It is important to note, however, that Penn has always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams," asserted Ron Ozio, spokesperson for the university. "We have been in the past, and remain today, in full compliance with the regulations that apply to not only Penn, but all of our NCAA and Ivy League peer institutions." The Education Department's Office for Civil Rights has initiated an investigation at Penn, focusing on Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete who competed on the women's swimming team and made history as the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title in 2022. The agency is also conducting reviews involving San Jose State University volleyball and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)