EU and India Forge Stronger Ties in Counterterrorism Efforts

In a pivotal workshop, EU and Indian counterterrorism experts discussed collaborative efforts in de-radicalisation and rehabilitation. The event fostered deeper cooperation, focusing on risk evaluation and reintegration strategies against violent extremism, underlining the shared commitment to security and democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:02 IST
In New Delhi, counterterrorism experts and senior representatives from the European Union and Indian security agencies convened to exchange strategies on the prevention and rehabilitation of extremists. This workshop, held on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, represents a remarkable collaboration between the EU and India in combating violent extremism.

EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin inaugurated the session, organized with the Netherlands' Embassy. The forum aimed to explore whole-of-government approaches, risk assessments, and reintegration tactics, underscoring the necessity of ongoing collaboration on security matters.

Speakers highlighted the deepening EU-India partnership, with commitments to sharing expertise and reinforcing counterterrorism strategies. The event aligns with the EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy, building on ongoing security engagements and projects, setting the stage for a robust defense partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

