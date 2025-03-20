Left Menu

Frozen Feud: Ben & Jerry’s Battles Unilever Over Social Activism

Ben & Jerry’s is embroiled in a legal dispute with its parent company, Unilever, over its chief executive's dismissal. The ice cream company accuses Unilever of stifling its social activism, violating a 2000 agreement. Unilever supports advocacy but criticizes 'polarizing' topics pushed by Ben & Jerry’s.

Ben & Jerry's has accused its parent company, Unilever, of unlawfully removing its chief executive, Dave Stever, due to his stance on social policy issues. The dispute, which centers on the company's independence, was filed in Manhattan federal court, escalating tensions over the subsidiary's commitment to social activism.

In response, Unilever has requested the dismissal of the complaint, insisting it supports Ben & Jerry's advocacy, albeit not on polarizing subjects that pose risks. The conflict highlights a broader debate within corporate America over engagement in social and political issues, especially under the scrutiny of the Trump administration.

As Unilever plans to simplify its product line, the case unfolds with Ben & Jerry's claiming a breach of a 2000 agreement, while seeking to continue its progressive legacy established by founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield. The outcome may significantly impact the future direction of Ben & Jerry's and similar socially conscious enterprises.

