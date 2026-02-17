Europe's Crackdown on Social Media: A Digital Independence Movement

European nations are intensifying their scrutiny of social media companies to address public concerns about child safety, risking potential backlash from the United States, where tech giants like Facebook and X originate.

Spain has instructed prosecutors to investigate Meta, X, and TikTok for allegedly distributing AI-generated child sexual images, following Britain's lead. Ireland is also probing X's AI chatbot Grok over data processing and harmful content production.

Countries such as France, Spain, and Greece have suggested social media bans for adolescents, echoing Australia's stance against online addiction and abuse. This independent action highlights frustration with the EU's pace, despite geopolitical tensions with the U.S. over digital regulations.