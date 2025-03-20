Macron and Bin Salman Unite for Peace Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed their mutual condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza.

The leaders announced plans to co-chair a conference dedicated to reviving discussions about a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, aiming at rekindling political negotiations.

Additionally, Macron commended the crown prince's Jeddah initiative, which marked the beginning of peace negotiations in the conflict-ridden region of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)