Macron and Bin Salman Unite for Peace Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have condemned Israeli strikes on Gaza and agreed to co-chair a conference focused on the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. They also supported the Jeddah initiative's role in facilitating peace talks in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed their mutual condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza.

The leaders announced plans to co-chair a conference dedicated to reviving discussions about a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, aiming at rekindling political negotiations.

Additionally, Macron commended the crown prince's Jeddah initiative, which marked the beginning of peace negotiations in the conflict-ridden region of Ukraine.

