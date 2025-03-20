Macron and Bin Salman Unite for Peace Efforts
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have condemned Israeli strikes on Gaza and agreed to co-chair a conference focused on the two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. They also supported the Jeddah initiative's role in facilitating peace talks in Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:32 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed their mutual condemnation of Israeli strikes on Gaza.
The leaders announced plans to co-chair a conference dedicated to reviving discussions about a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, aiming at rekindling political negotiations.
Additionally, Macron commended the crown prince's Jeddah initiative, which marked the beginning of peace negotiations in the conflict-ridden region of Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Strategy Shift: U.S. Aid to Ukraine Tied to Peace Negotiations
Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli strikes across the territory have killed at least 326 people, reports AP.
Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Intensify Conflict
Ceasefire Crumbles: Gaza in Flames Amid Renewed Israeli Strikes
Putin and Trump Agree on Limited Ceasefire Amid Tense Peace Negotiations