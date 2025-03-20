Delayed Justice: Family Receives Daughter's Death Certificate 7 Months After Tragic Incident

In a significant development, the parents of a doctor who fell victim to a heinous crime at RG Kar Medical College have finally received her death certificate, seven months after the tragic incident. The document was handed over by West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Accompanied by the medical superintendent and vice principal of RG Kar hospital, Nigam visited the grieving family's residence on Wednesday to personally deliver the original death certificate, which the family had been demanding since the day of the incident on August 9.

The victim's father expressed his frustration over the prolonged bureaucratic delay. He recounted their struggles, mentioning that despite sending numerous emails and visiting various departments, little assistance was received, until they were suddenly presented with the document by Nigam.

