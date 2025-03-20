Controversial Detention: Indian National Arrest Sparks Debate on US Foreign Policy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities, according to several media reports. The incident comes less than a week after another Indian student at Columbia University self-deported amidst allegations of supporting Hamas.

Suri's lawyer, Hassan Ahmad, claims the detention is a result of the U.S. government's suspicion about Suri's stance against U.S. foreign policy toward Israel, partly due to his Palestinian wife's background. Suri, who was taken into custody by Department of Homeland Security agents, is believed to be facing deportation proceedings.

Georgetown University has expressed support for Suri, citing no awareness of any illegal activities on his part. The case has stirred discussions about academic freedom and immigration policies within the U.S., with legal efforts underway for Suri's immediate release.

