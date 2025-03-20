Left Menu

Controversial Detention: Indian National Arrest Sparks Debate on US Foreign Policy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by the U.S. immigration authorities. His detention is allegedly linked to his Palestinian wife's heritage and opposing U.S. foreign policy towards Israel. Suri's arrest has sparked legal action demanding his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 10:10 IST
Controversial Detention: Indian National Arrest Sparks Debate on US Foreign Policy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by U.S. immigration authorities, according to several media reports. The incident comes less than a week after another Indian student at Columbia University self-deported amidst allegations of supporting Hamas.

Suri's lawyer, Hassan Ahmad, claims the detention is a result of the U.S. government's suspicion about Suri's stance against U.S. foreign policy toward Israel, partly due to his Palestinian wife's background. Suri, who was taken into custody by Department of Homeland Security agents, is believed to be facing deportation proceedings.

Georgetown University has expressed support for Suri, citing no awareness of any illegal activities on his part. The case has stirred discussions about academic freedom and immigration policies within the U.S., with legal efforts underway for Suri's immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025