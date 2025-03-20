Left Menu

Local Guide Arrested for Assault on French Tourist at Temple Town

A tourist guide was arrested in a temple town for allegedly assaulting a French tourist on Arunachala hill. The victim, aged 46, sought help from nearby devotees and informed the French Consulate. The suspect, identified as Venkatesan, was apprehended after initial investigations by local police.

In a shocking incident at a temple town, a local tourist guide was taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a French tourist on Arunachala hill, according to law enforcement officials.

The accused, Venkatesan, aged 42, reportedly led the 46-year-old French national to a meditation spot on the hill and committed the alleged assault, police sources revealed.

Alarmed by her cries, devotees nearby came to her rescue. The French Consulate was immediately notified, leading to the arrest of Venkatesan by the All Women Police on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

