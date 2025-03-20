Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Equal Responsibility in Maintenance Dispute

The Delhi High Court affirmed that maintenance laws protect spouses, children, and parents but discourage idleness. It ruled against a woman's claim for interim maintenance from her husband, noting her qualifications and capability to work. The court emphasized the legislative intent of promoting equality, not idleness, among spouses.

The Delhi High Court has ruled that maintenance laws are designed to protect spouses, children, and parents, but should not encourage idleness. In a decision dismissing a woman's plea for interim maintenance from her estranged husband, the court highlighted the importance of self-sufficiency.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh referenced Section 125 of the CrPC, underscoring the legislative intent of maintaining equality among spouses and asserting that qualified wives should not remain idle when capable of earning. The woman, who is well-educated and experienced, was advised to seek employment instead.

The court's decision came after reviewing the woman's background, including her education and previous employment. Despite her claims of unemployment and financial hardship, the court found insufficient evidence of her job search efforts, asserting that the law should not be misused to gain undue maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

