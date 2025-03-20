Sudan's Struggle for the Presidential Palace: A Nation on the Brink
Sudan's army is near seizing the Presidential Palace from the Rapid Support Forces, signaling a pivotal moment in the two-year conflict threatening the nation. Airstrikes have intensified in central Khartoum, escalating the humanitarian crisis. Both military factions, responsible for a 2021 coup, are implicated in human rights abuses.
Sudan's state television announced that the national army is on the verge of capturing the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the Rapid Support Forces. This development marks a potential turning point in the two-year conflict that risks fracturing the nation.
Clashes intensified late Wednesday near the palace, with loud explosions and army-led airstrikes targeting central Khartoum. Witnesses reported that the RSF, which holds most of western Sudan and parts of the capital, is losing ground to the army in central regions.
The factions initially staged a coup in 2021, disrupting the transition to civilian governance. Warfare erupted in April 2023 over new transition plans, producing the world's largest humanitarian crisis according to the U.N. Both sides face accusations of egregious human rights violations.
