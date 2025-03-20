Left Menu

Clash at Shambhu: Farmer Protests Dismantled Amid Tensions

Protests at the Shambhu-Ambala road were dismantled by Punjab Police, with farmer leaders detained and structures removed. Tensions rise as police resume traffic movement on the highway. The farmers, camped since last year, demand legal MSP guarantees, facing government criticism for economic disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shambhu | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:43 IST
Clash at Shambhu: Farmer Protests Dismantled Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Punjab Police dismantled temporary structures at the Shambhu border, affecting farmers protesting for over a year on the Shambhu-Ambala road. The operation aimed to restore traffic flow on the key highway, leaving debris scattered on once-occupied protest sites.

Following the detainment of farmer leaders such as Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher in Mohali, the police forcibly evicted protesters. Materials, from utensils to washing machines, were abandoned, marking an end to the years-long road encampment between border points in Punjab.

The eviction has sparked backlash from farmer groups, condemning the government's actions. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the police move as a necessary step for the state's economic recovery, despite the farmers' ongoing demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025