Clash at Shambhu: Farmer Protests Dismantled Amid Tensions

On Wednesday, Punjab Police dismantled temporary structures at the Shambhu border, affecting farmers protesting for over a year on the Shambhu-Ambala road. The operation aimed to restore traffic flow on the key highway, leaving debris scattered on once-occupied protest sites.

Following the detainment of farmer leaders such as Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher in Mohali, the police forcibly evicted protesters. Materials, from utensils to washing machines, were abandoned, marking an end to the years-long road encampment between border points in Punjab.

The eviction has sparked backlash from farmer groups, condemning the government's actions. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the police move as a necessary step for the state's economic recovery, despite the farmers' ongoing demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

