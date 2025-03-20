Left Menu

Greek PM Calls for Swift Return of Asylum-Seekers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the EU to expedite the return of illegal migrants denied asylum by defining 'safe countries.' Highlighting Greece's frontline position during the 2015-2016 migration crisis, he emphasized the importance of addressing migration amid ongoing political discourse.

ATHENS, March 20 - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece has made a strong appeal to the European Union, urging for a streamlined return of illegal migrants who have been denied asylum. The call was made during his attendance at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels.

Mitsotakis emphasized the need for a new EU list of 'safe countries' to accelerate the process of returning these migrants to their countries of origin. This issue takes on added significance given Greece's role as a primary entry point during the 2015-2016 migration crisis.

Alongside discussions on Ukraine and defense, migration remains a pivotal topic within Europe, reflecting enduring concerns over illegal border crossings and asylum processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

