Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has requested Chief Secretary Dharmendra to address bureaucratic non-responsiveness to MLAs' communications. Gupta highlighted instances where officers ignored MLAs' letters, calls, and messages, urging adherence to protocols in bureaucratic interactions. He emphasized the seriousness of the matter by invoking procedural guidelines demanding timely responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:56 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats
Vijender Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has formally reached out to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, urging action against officers who have allegedly ignored communications from Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

In a letter dispatched on Wednesday, Gupta drew attention to the procedural lapses and the need for strict adherence to protocols by government officials when interacting with Assembly members. He labeled these oversights 'serious'.

Gupta expects swift action and compliance from all administrative secretaries, department heads, the Delhi Police, and the Delhi Development Authority, to ensure proper communication channels. He has also asked for updates on corrective measures. Gupta invoked the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, which mandates that officials attend to Parliament and State Legislature Members' communications promptly unless restricted by specific provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025