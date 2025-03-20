Delhi Assembly Speaker Calls for Accountability Among Bureaucrats
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has requested Chief Secretary Dharmendra to address bureaucratic non-responsiveness to MLAs' communications. Gupta highlighted instances where officers ignored MLAs' letters, calls, and messages, urging adherence to protocols in bureaucratic interactions. He emphasized the seriousness of the matter by invoking procedural guidelines demanding timely responses.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has formally reached out to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, urging action against officers who have allegedly ignored communications from Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
In a letter dispatched on Wednesday, Gupta drew attention to the procedural lapses and the need for strict adherence to protocols by government officials when interacting with Assembly members. He labeled these oversights 'serious'.
Gupta expects swift action and compliance from all administrative secretaries, department heads, the Delhi Police, and the Delhi Development Authority, to ensure proper communication channels. He has also asked for updates on corrective measures. Gupta invoked the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, which mandates that officials attend to Parliament and State Legislature Members' communications promptly unless restricted by specific provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
