Mall Shutdown: Bombay High Court Acts Against Environmental Violations
The Bombay High Court upheld a closure order against a suburban mall for lacking environmental clearance. Grauer and Weil (India) Limited constructed and operated the mall without proper permissions. The company cited an amnesty application, but the court emphasized the severity of bypassing environmental laws, directing immediate closure enforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding environmental laws by endorsing the closure of a suburban mall for violating essential environmental clearance protocols. The court noted the grave ecological implications of allowing such establishments to operate without legal consent.
Grauer and Weil (India) Limited faced the court's ire for proceeding with mall construction and operation without obtaining the necessary environmental clearances. Despite arguing that an application was pending under an amnesty scheme, the court found the company's actions unacceptable, citing the significance of maintaining environmental integrity over commercial ambitions.
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board received directives for immediate enforcement of the closure order. The court expressed that laws surrounding air and water pollution control are pivotal and no amnesty scheme can permit operations that deviate from these standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)