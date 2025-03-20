Mall Shutdown: Bombay High Court Acts Against Environmental Violations

The Bombay High Court has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding environmental laws by endorsing the closure of a suburban mall for violating essential environmental clearance protocols. The court noted the grave ecological implications of allowing such establishments to operate without legal consent.

Grauer and Weil (India) Limited faced the court's ire for proceeding with mall construction and operation without obtaining the necessary environmental clearances. Despite arguing that an application was pending under an amnesty scheme, the court found the company's actions unacceptable, citing the significance of maintaining environmental integrity over commercial ambitions.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board received directives for immediate enforcement of the closure order. The court expressed that laws surrounding air and water pollution control are pivotal and no amnesty scheme can permit operations that deviate from these standards.

