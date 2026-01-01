Left Menu

Delhi's Golden Opportunity: A Fresh Start with the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme

Delhi Mayor urged property owners to settle overdue taxes under the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26, offering a waiver on interest and penalties. Due by January 31, the scheme requires payment of principal tax from 2020-25. It has already seen significant participation, raising substantial revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:05 IST
Delhi's Golden Opportunity: A Fresh Start with the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to encourage compliance and ease financial burdens, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has called on citizens to capitalize on the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26.

This initiative offers a complete waiver on interest and penalties for taxes owed before 2020-21, provided the remaining tax dues are paid by January 31, along with a 5 percent late fee.

Since its launch, the scheme has seen enthusiastic participation, with over Rs 803.61 crore collected from 1,66,587 taxpayers by December 31, 2025, and aims to keep this momentum till the end of the deadline.

TRENDING

1
Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-Industrial Hub

Om Birla Unveils Landmark Projects to Transform Bundi into Tourism and Agro-...

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

Delhi's Record-Breaking Air Quality Improvement in 2025

 India
3
Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

Midnight Chase: Motorcyclist Injures Mumbai Cop at Checkpoint

 India
4
Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

Ukraine and Turkey: Bridging Peace Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026