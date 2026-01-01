Delhi's Golden Opportunity: A Fresh Start with the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme

In a move to encourage compliance and ease financial burdens, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has called on citizens to capitalize on the Property Tax Amnesty Scheme 2025-26.

This initiative offers a complete waiver on interest and penalties for taxes owed before 2020-21, provided the remaining tax dues are paid by January 31, along with a 5 percent late fee.

Since its launch, the scheme has seen enthusiastic participation, with over Rs 803.61 crore collected from 1,66,587 taxpayers by December 31, 2025, and aims to keep this momentum till the end of the deadline.