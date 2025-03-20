Left Menu

Land Dispute: Mosque and 33 Houses Under Scrutiny

In Chandausi, authorities have issued notices to a mosque and 33 houses for alleged illegal construction on municipal land, following a complaint lodged on Samadhan Diwas and subsequent site inspection. Residents claim legal land ownership, with deeds under review by the revenue team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:41 IST
Land Dispute: Mosque and 33 Houses Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chandausi have issued notices to a mosque and 33 houses, claiming illegal construction on municipal land identified as Gata number 348. This move comes after a complaint on Samadhan Diwas led to a site inspection by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh stated that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police investigated the alleged illegal occupation of Nagar Palika Parishad land. Residents, however, insist they legally purchased the land, presenting deeds as evidence.

Local officials are in the process of reviewing these documents to verify their authenticity. Notices were formally issued to 34 individuals, including the mosque in question, with the mosque's cleric preparing to respond to the official correspondence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025