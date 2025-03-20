Land Dispute: Mosque and 33 Houses Under Scrutiny

Authorities in Chandausi have issued notices to a mosque and 33 houses, claiming illegal construction on municipal land identified as Gata number 348. This move comes after a complaint on Samadhan Diwas led to a site inspection by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police.

Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh stated that the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police investigated the alleged illegal occupation of Nagar Palika Parishad land. Residents, however, insist they legally purchased the land, presenting deeds as evidence.

Local officials are in the process of reviewing these documents to verify their authenticity. Notices were formally issued to 34 individuals, including the mosque in question, with the mosque's cleric preparing to respond to the official correspondence.

