Ex-Police Chief's Legal Battle Over 2023 Shooting Incident

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the former inspector general of police, has been denied bail by a magistrate's court in Matara, in connection with a shooting incident from December 2023. He is now held in remand custody until April 3.

Tennakoon surrendered to the authorities after evading arrest for over two weeks, a move that came following a court order for his arrest issued on February 28. Despite pleas from his lawyers, the state attorney opposed bail, citing Tennakoon's alleged involvement in running a criminal ring during his tenure.

The case revolves around a raid led by Tennakoon's team at a Weligama resort, which ended tragically when Weligama police, unaware of the undercover operation, opened fire on officers, killing one. Tennakoon, suspended since July 2024, awaits a court hearing on the legality of his appointment as police chief.

