Ex-Police Chief's Legal Battle Over 2023 Shooting Incident

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the suspended inspector general of police, was denied bail in a shooting case related to a 2023 incident. He surrendered to authorities after weeks in hiding and will remain in remand custody. Tennakoon faces serious allegations, including running a criminal ring while in office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:02 IST
Tennakoon
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Deshabandu Tennakoon, the former inspector general of police, has been denied bail by a magistrate's court in Matara, in connection with a shooting incident from December 2023. He is now held in remand custody until April 3.

Tennakoon surrendered to the authorities after evading arrest for over two weeks, a move that came following a court order for his arrest issued on February 28. Despite pleas from his lawyers, the state attorney opposed bail, citing Tennakoon's alleged involvement in running a criminal ring during his tenure.

The case revolves around a raid led by Tennakoon's team at a Weligama resort, which ended tragically when Weligama police, unaware of the undercover operation, opened fire on officers, killing one. Tennakoon, suspended since July 2024, awaits a court hearing on the legality of his appointment as police chief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

