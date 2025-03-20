Election Commission's Bold Initiatives for Cleaner Voter Rolls

The Election Commission announced robust measures to ensure the purity of electoral rolls by coordinating with birth and death registration authorities. The initiative aims to eliminate duplicate entries and enhance voter list integrity through Aadhaar linkage.

Technical discussions with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and election experts will soon commence to streamline the affiliation of voter lists with Aadhaar numbers. This move is expected to resolve longstanding issues regarding voter duplication within three months.

Involving political parties as key stakeholders, the EC has also initiated grassroots-level consultations. These efforts, combined with digital training for officials, aim to foster broader electoral participation while ensuring voter-friendly station arrangements.

