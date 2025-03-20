Left Menu

Rohingya Prayers Amidst Leadership Crisis

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh prayed for Rohingya insurgent leader Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi's release following his arrest for alleged crimes. While some support his actions for the Rohingya cause, others hope his arrest improves camp safety. Bangladesh faces refugee repatriation challenges with Myanmar denying Rohingya citizenship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:56 IST

Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi

In a show of support, dozens of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh gathered Wednesday to pray for the release of detained Rohingya insurgent leader Ataullah Abu Ammar Jununi. Ataullah was apprehended this week on charges including murder and illegal entry, sparking diverse reactions within the refugee community.

Ataullah, the figurehead of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), led operations in 2016 against Myanmar security forces, highlighting the plight of Rohingya Muslims. His arrest near Dhaka has intensified the spotlight on the precarious situation of over a million Rohingya sheltering in Bangladesh since 2017.

While some refugees decry Ataullah's arrest, hoping it leads to better law and order, others credit him for internationalising the Rohingya cause. Bangladeshi authorities contend ARSA's role extends beyond insurgency, citing involvement in local crimes, as the country grapples with refugee repatriation complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

