Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Israeli Strikes Surge Amid Fragile Ceasefire

On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes intensified across Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 85 Palestinians and leaving dozens injured, according to Gaza's health ministry. As tensions escalate, the Israeli military conducted ground operations in the northern region along the coast near Beit Lahia.

In response to the renewed assault, Hamas retaliated by firing rockets into Israel. The Israeli military reported that sirens were sounded in central areas following these launches. Strikes targeted various locations, leading to extensive devastation and civilian casualties in both northern and southern Gaza.

Efforts to adhere to a previously established ceasefire agreement have unravelled, despite mediators' involvement. The conflict exacerbates existing tensions, with Israel seeking territorial buffer zones and Hamas calling for a comprehensive ceasefire. As hostilities continue, residents endure the constant threat of violence and displacement.

